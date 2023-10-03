All GO Transit trains have stopped running amid what rail agencies are calling a network-wide system failure.

The outage is also affecting some Via Rail trains routed through Toronto’s Union Station as well as the rail service that connects downtown Toronto to Pearson International Airport.

Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit and the UP Express airport rail service, says a CN Rail system failure is affecting all rail corridors.

It says trains are holding at their nearest stations.

Metrolinx says in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly.

GO Transit, which runs commuter trains across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, says on its website that customers should consider taking alternative travel options.

Via Rail says some of its trains entering and leaving Union Station will experience delays.

CN, which has not posted about the outage on social media so far, appears to be having problems with its website as well.