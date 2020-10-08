Going against the grain: Vator Sessions concert series takes over old Prairie grain elevator

The grain elevator is one of the many iconic symbols of the Prairies. Showcasing the region’s economic heritage, these giants are speckled around Saskatchewan, mostly collecting dust and reminding us of what once was. When a group of musicians from the band Fusarium were in need of a practice space, through family ties they were given a decommissioned piece of history, under the condition that they would take care of and maintain the elevator. The transformation of the old relic to a music-friendly stage bred new ideas for the group. Once COVID-19 began shutting down the province’s vibrant music scene, Fusarium jumped on the opportunity to make use of their Prairie skyscraper to showcase artists in a physically distant way. And that’s how Vator Sessions was born, a series of concerts set in one of the Prairies' most recognizable buildings, filmed and shown online to help support Saskatchewan musicians during uncertain times for the industry. As artists roll through, you can catch these mini-sessions on YouTube while enjoying a piece of Prairie flair from your living room.

