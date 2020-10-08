 Skip to main content
Going against the grain: Vator Sessions concert series takes over old Prairie grain elevator

After COVID-19 began shutting down Saskatchewan’s vibrant music scene, the band Fusarium made use of a grain elevator to showcase artists in a physically distant way

Kayle Neis
Special to The Globe and Mail
The grain elevator is one of the many iconic symbols of the Prairies. Showcasing the region’s economic heritage, these giants are speckled around Saskatchewan, mostly collecting dust and reminding us of what once was. When a group of musicians from the band Fusarium were in need of a practice space, through family ties they were given a decommissioned piece of history, under the condition that they would take care of and maintain the elevator. The transformation of the old relic to a music-friendly stage bred new ideas for the group. Once COVID-19 began shutting down the province’s vibrant music scene, Fusarium jumped on the opportunity to make use of their Prairie skyscraper to showcase artists in a physically distant way. And that’s how Vator Sessions was born, a series of concerts set in one of the Prairies' most recognizable buildings, filmed and shown online to help support Saskatchewan musicians during uncertain times for the industry. As artists roll through, you can catch these mini-sessions on YouTube while enjoying a piece of Prairie flair from your living room.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Read most recent letters to the editor.

