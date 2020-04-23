 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Golf courses, retail stores, hairdressers could start reopening in May under Saskatchewan’s plan

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at the Legislative Building, in Regina, on March 18, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Dentist offices, hairdressers, golf courses and retail stores could be allowed to reopen starting in May under Saskatchewan’s plan to refire parts of its economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

The five-phase plan presented Thursday includes timelines for when businesses and services shuttered to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus might be allowed to open their doors.

Premier Scott Moe has said the number of COVID-19 cases will be monitored throughout each phase and the government will only move ahead if the infection rate stays low. In a televised speech Wednesday night, he said health officials are looking to increase testing and contact tracing.

So far, Saskatchewan has reported 326 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

Restrictions are to lift first for medical services such as dentists, optometrists and physical therapy on May 4. That also applies to fishing and boat launches.

Golf courses could be allowed to reopen on May 15, followed on May 19 by retail shops that sell clothing, flowers, books, sporting goods and toys.

The government says hairdressers, barbers, massage therapists, and acupuncturists could also begin seeing clients again on that day, but employees working directly with customers would have to wear masks.

The plan says businesses would be expected to maintain strict cleanliness standards as well as physical distancing. Operators would be asked to screen clients and wear masks and gloves if those measures were not possible.

Next, officials would consider lifting restrictions on indoor and outdoor recreational and entertainment facilities and bumping up the size of allowable gatherings to 30 people from the current 10.

The final phase of the plan includes lifting restrictions on crowd sizes, visits to long-term care facilities and non-essential travel. Moe has already said those will stay put for some time.

The government’s plan doesn’t provide a timeline for when gyms might be allowed to operate or when daycare capacity might be increased.

Nor does it give a time frame for food services and restaurants to reopen, but when they do, they will be expected to operate at half their capacity.

