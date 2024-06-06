Good Earth light bars recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Health Canada and Good Earth Lighting are recalling some rechargeable LED motion-activated light bars because they pose a fire and burn hazard.

The affected light bars are 12 inches long and were sold between October 2017 and January 2024.

The recall notice issued Thursday says the battery can overheat and ignite the plastic around the light.

Health Canada says Good Earth Lighting has received seven reports of fires, one report of property damage and one report of death in the United States.

It says as of May 17, there has been one report of an incident in Canada but no reports of injuries.

Consumers with the affected products should immediately stop using them and contact Good Earth Lighting to get a free replacement.

The recalled model numbers, which can be found on the back or bottom of the products, are RE1122-WHG-12LF0-F and RE1362-RGB-12LF2-G.

Good Earth Lighting says about 37,800 of the light bars were sold in Canada and about 1.2 million were sold in the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.