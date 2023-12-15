Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: More than 500,000 public-sector workers are on strike in Quebec this week. Schools are shut down and medical procedures are delayed as the unions ask the province for increased pay and better working conditions.

Also this week, a Canadian astronaut is joining the first voyage to lunar space in more than 50 years, and the ship’s name might have a callback to the famous Apollo missions.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1After a public outcry, Ontario announced it is backing down from its plans to dissolve Peel Region. Which cities make up the regional government?
a. Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon
b. Cambridge, London, Bradford
c. Ajax, Pickering, Whitby
d. Guelph, Kitchener, Brantford

a. Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon. The province had initially planned to break up Peel Region by 2025, but that proposal was strongly opposed by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who said the dissolution would lead to higher costs to local taxpayers. Bonnie Crombie, mayor of Mississauga and incoming Ontario Liberal Leader, supported the breakup plan, and said Mississauga pays a bigger amount of the region’s cost.

2Six jerseys worn by soccer star Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning World Cup run last year sold at auction for how much?
a. US$2.5-million
b. US$7.8-million
c. US$11-million
d. They were traded for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2016 Ballon d’Or

b. US$7.8-million. The final price for the shirts is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, auction house Sotheby’s said.

3More than half a million public-sector workers are on strike in Quebec this week. Which is the biggest coalition participating in the strike?
a. The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé, representing nurses
b. The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, representing teachers
c. The Common Front, a coalition of workers in public institutions

c. The Common Front. The coalition of four separate unions makes up more than 420,000 workers. The strike began after four days of job action last month, which shut down schools and delayed health care procedures.

4The federal government announced more details on the expansion of the dental insurance program. Which group of Canadians will be able to access the plan first?
a. Households with a net income below $70,000 a year
b. Canadians who filed their tax return the previous year
c. Seniors at the age of 87 or older
d. Children with a clean record of no cavities

c. Seniors 87 or older. Under the timeline announced by the government, seniors 87 and over who meet the eligibility requirements can apply starting this month. All Canadians who are eligible will be able to apply by 2025.

5Still in Ottawa, MPs this week discussed how to punish House Speaker Greg Fergus, going as far as calling for his resignation. What did he do?
a. Invited a Ukrainian soldier who fought with the Nazis to be honoured in Parliament
b. Made a snarky comment about the Conservatives
c. Banned the public from Question Period
d. Filmed a video honouring the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals

d. Filmed a video honouring the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals. MPs have said the video raises questions about his ability to be impartial to all parties. The Liberals and NDP say he should stay on as House Speaker, while the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois are calling for him to step down.

6Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is slated to be on the first crewed voyage around the moon since 1972. What is the name of the spaceship his crew will be travelling on?
a. Artemis II
b. Apollo 18
c. Diana IV
d. Athena

a. Artemis II. Slated to launch in November, 2024, Hansen's mission involves a lunar flyby, performing a figure-eight manoeuvre around the far side of the moon before returning to Earth. Calgary’s Jenni Gibbons was appointed to fill in as a potential backup.

7Google released its “Year in Search” roundup of the year’s most searched terms. What was its most-searched news event?
a. The Israel-Hamas war
b. The imploded Titan submersible
c. Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
d. Taylor Swift tickets

a. The Israel-Hamas war. In other categories, Barbie was the most-searched movie of the year, bibimbap was the most popular recipe, and Shakira topped the list of musicians.

8Novelist Cait Corrain’s debut book deal was cancelled this week after it was revealed she did what?
a. Glue pages of competing books shut in stores
b. “Review bombed” other writers on Goodreads
c. Wrote a short story using ChatGPT
d. Admitted to never having read Infinite Jest

b. “Review bombed” other writers on Goodreads. In an Instagram post, Corrain admitted to using multiple pseudonyms to disparage other novels including Bethany Baptiste’s The Poisons We Drink and Molly X. Chang’s To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods.

