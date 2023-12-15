Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: More than 500,000 public-sector workers are on strike in Quebec this week. Schools are shut down and medical procedures are delayed as the unions ask the province for increased pay and better working conditions.
Also this week, a Canadian astronaut is joining the first voyage to lunar space in more than 50 years, and the ship’s name might have a callback to the famous Apollo missions.
Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.
a. Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon. The province had initially planned to break up Peel Region by 2025, but that proposal was strongly opposed by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who said the dissolution would lead to higher costs to local taxpayers. Bonnie Crombie, mayor of Mississauga and incoming Ontario Liberal Leader, supported the breakup plan, and said Mississauga pays a bigger amount of the region’s cost.
b. US$7.8-million. The final price for the shirts is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, auction house Sotheby’s said.
c. The Common Front. The coalition of four separate unions makes up more than 420,000 workers. The strike began after four days of job action last month, which shut down schools and delayed health care procedures.
c. Seniors 87 or older. Under the timeline announced by the government, seniors 87 and over who meet the eligibility requirements can apply starting this month. All Canadians who are eligible will be able to apply by 2025.
d. Filmed a video honouring the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals. MPs have said the video raises questions about his ability to be impartial to all parties. The Liberals and NDP say he should stay on as House Speaker, while the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois are calling for him to step down.
a. Artemis II. Slated to launch in November, 2024, Hansen's mission involves a lunar flyby, performing a figure-eight manoeuvre around the far side of the moon before returning to Earth. Calgary’s Jenni Gibbons was appointed to fill in as a potential backup.
a. The Israel-Hamas war. In other categories, Barbie was the most-searched movie of the year, bibimbap was the most popular recipe, and Shakira topped the list of musicians.
b. “Review bombed” other writers on Goodreads. In an Instagram post, Corrain admitted to using multiple pseudonyms to disparage other novels including Bethany Baptiste’s The Poisons We Drink and Molly X. Chang’s To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods.