When Gordon Reid set up his first discount store in downtown Ottawa in 1961, he named it Giant Tiger after a small chain he admired in Cleveland, Ohio. Always a penny-pincher, the 27-year-old Mr. Reid didn’t initially want to pay for a logo so he found a drawing of a roaring lion, removed the mane and used it as an unusual symbol of his fledgling business.

As sales improved, Mr. Reid approached Ben Babelowsky, a local artist working as promotions director at the Ottawa Citizen to come up with a new design. Mr. Babelowsky created a jaunty yellow and black cartoon character that was named Friendly. According to Mr. Babelowsky, who died in 2019, Mr. Reid paid him $50 for his work. Friendly is still in use today.

For Mr. Reid, who died on July 8 at the age of 89, frugality was the foundation of his business, a core value that paid off over six decades as Giant Tiger grew from a single store to a chain of 268 outlets in eight provinces, a privately owned Canadian success story in a sharply competitive business. Frugality meant buying ends of lines in the early days and locating stores in distressed locations, many of which had been vacant for years.

Bruce Winder, a retail analyst, said that Mr. Reid was able to develop “a brilliant niche between Walmart and the dollar stores, at a price point that’s just in between.” Mr. Winder saw Mr. Reid’s frugality firsthand about 25 years ago when he was working as a buyer for Canadian Tire in Toronto. A head-hunter called to see if he was interested in a job at Giant Tiger. Instead of flying him in for an interview, the Giant Tiger executive suggested that Mr. Winder drive half-way to Ottawa for a meeting. He didn’t take the job in the end, but the experience was eye-opening. “Most companies would put you on a big plane and have you stay in a hotel. I realized these guys are run differently from other retailers. They were practicing massive frugality.”

As Mr. Reid told an interviewer in 1991, who wondered why the owner of a thriving business was still working out of an office with paper-thin carpets, cheap panelling and an Arborite-covered desk, “You keep it simple, you keep it spartan and you pay your bills,” bragging that Giant Tiger was selling socks at $2.22 a pair when competitors were asking $4.00.

“He had a deep understanding of the customer,” said Gino DiGioacchino, appointed late last year as Giant Tiger’s interim president and chief executive officer. “He understood the Canadian psyche and consumer.”

Gordon Reid was born on Aug. 23, 1933 in Vancouver, the only child of Noble Greenway Reid and May (née Slaney) Reid. When Gordon was 13, he and his mother moved to Montreal, where they lived in the working-class suburb of Verdun and he began a part-time job at Simpson’s department store. At 16, he was expelled from high school “for misbehaving, setting a bad example, something that was quite small,” he recalled later. He began working full-time in the menswear department at Simpson’s.

Mr. Reid later finished high school and took courses at Sir George Williams College in Montreal (the forerunner of Concordia University) and at Wayne State University in Detroit but he never got a degree. It was at Sir George Williams that he met Leatrice Sibales, who became his first wife.

Anxious to get ahead, Mr. Reid left Simpson’s and began working as a travelling salesman, eventually based in Windsor, Ont., selling sporting goods in the U.S. from a warehouse in Detroit. It was there that he was introduced to the concept of discount stores.

Returning to Canada, he moved to Ottawa and decided to become a discounter. He found a location in the ByWard Market, just around the corner from the city’s big department stores. To save money on rent, he leased an old printing plant that had belonged to the newspaper Le Droit. The initial investment was $15,000 but early profits were non-existent so the family depended on his wife’s salary as a teacher to survive.

The initial concept emphasized menswear and hardware products. It was a bust. After 18 months Giant Tiger appeared to be finished, but the closing sale was so successful that it generated enough cash flow to keep the store open. After a split from his initial partner, Mr. Reid began adding stores in small towns in the region. But expansion was slow.

When an opportunity opened for a new outlet in Maniwaki, Que., Mr. Reid approached Jean-Guy Desjardins to run it as a franchisee, who would manage the store day to day and share in the profits. It was a success.

“The Maniwaki store made money and I didn’t have to do anything,” Mr. Reid recalled. “Jean-Guy did the advertising. He found the location. He merchandised it to suit his customers. He did everything. And I thought, by golly, this is a good system.” It’s a system that still exists today as the chain moved from its regional roots in eastern Ontario and western Quebec to become a national chain.

“[Mr. Reid] taught me everything I know about retail,” said Jeffrey York, who was hired in 1989 by Giant Tiger for his accounting knowledge and ended up serving as president and chief operating officer. “It was way better than an MBA because you’re dealing with franchisees, people, problems, everything. He created a culture of employee ownership.” Mr. York worked for 20 years at Giant Tiger, leaving in 2009 to head up Farm Boy, the growing Ontario supermarket chain that was sold in 2018 to Empire Co., the parent of Sobeys.

Under the franchise system, Giant Tiger would search for the right person to run a store, often a manager with experience at Woolworth’s, K-Mart or later Walmart, who chafed under the centralized control of a big retailer. Giant Tiger would find the store location, renovate it and train the franchisee-manager. Mr. York said the franchisee was responsible for running the store day to day while Giant Tiger would do “everything else and we’d split the profits.” Unlike elsewhere, franchisees were given considerable leeway in choosing the merchandise.

A key to the Giant Tiger formula was low rent. The chain kept away from high-priced malls and costly locations. “We were in old bowling alleys, old garages, old factories. We’d take anything. We were the kings of vacant real estate. If a K-Mart closed, we’d take half of it,” Mr. York said. As for merchandise, in the early days the company bought production over-runs, “bad colours and bad sizes” to keep prices low although that changed over time, Mr. York said.

When Walmart entered Canada in the 1990s, it forced Giant Tiger to adapt. The company opened buying offices in China and Bangladesh, began selling groceries to increase traffic and moved into big-city neighbourhoods. “We matched Walmart penny for penny on every price,” Mr. York said. “Gordon was adamant that items in Walmart would be the exact same price at Giant Tiger. We were in their stores every day checking their prices.”

To control shipping costs, a separate trucking subsidiary was launched. But not every new venture succeeded. An effort to expand into the U.S. failed and a separate construction subsidiary was also dropped. Despite his innate frugality, Mr. Reid also believed in investing if it would improve profits, so the company built a massive automated warehouse in eastern Ontario that opened in 2018.

Mr. Reid was constantly in touch with his franchisees getting the pulse of the business, Mr. York said. “He was a telephone guy. He’d be on the phone, talking to the owners all the time. What’s selling? How are you displaying it? He was like an old-time merchant, talking about selling stuff and selling a lot of it,” Mr. York said.

And he remained personally modest. “He’d buy a $9.99 shirt and brag about wearing it,” Mr. York said. “He wasn’t about showing how much money he had because he didn’t have to.”

The company remains family-owned. Mr. Reid’s eldest son, Scott, is the Reid most active in the company although his main occupation is as a Conservative MP.

Like many founders, Gordon Reid found it difficult to retire. In 2010, he stepped down as chief executive officer but four years later, at 81, he returned to the role after contemplating the sale of the company but deciding against it. He finally retired in 2020 and took on the title of chairman emeritus, when Scott became chairman. In the intervening years, the company had several presidents.

Even though Gordon Reid stopped going into the office in recent years, he would participate in board meetings and call “out of the blue” to discuss business issues. Just six weeks ago, Mr. DiGioacchino said Mr. Reid called with a suggestion of how to compete with a particular retailer. “I was blown away. It was a brilliant idea.”

Mr. Reid was an active member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (now the Business Council of Canada) and was awarded the Retail Council of Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

He leaves his wife of 39 years, Nancy Reid; sons, Scott and Blake; daughter, Jacqueline; stepchildren, Daryl, Laurie and Kevin; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His first marriage ended in divorce.

