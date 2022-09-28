Governor-General Mary Simon meets with Indigenous leaders at James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Sept. 28.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Governor-General Mary Simon placed tobacco Wednesday on the graves of some of the people who died in a stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation earlier this month.

She spent about an hour at St. Stephen’s Church and cemetery, where most of the people who were killed from the community northeast of Saskatoon are buried.

A spokesperson from the Governor-General’s office has said she was invited to the First Nation by Chief Wally Burns.

Ten people were killed on Sept. 4 and 18 others injured in the First Nation and a nearby village.

How four days of horror unfolded on James Smith Cree Nation, where everyone lost someone

Simon, along with Burns and other local leaders, spent about two to three minutes at each grave, where the flowers were still fresh.

The Governor-General placed tobacco at each grave, starting with Gloria Lydia Burns. The pouch was placed next to other keepsakes family and friends left, including signs referring to her as “boss lady,” religious candles, and rocks inscribed with the sentiment “give, cherish, believe.”

Simon ended at the grave of Gregory Burns, placing the tobacco near a teddy bear that said “All Lives Matter” and angel wings. Next to him is the grave of his mother Bonnie Burns, decorated with bingo dabbers, a pink cowboy hat and hearts.

Leaving the church grounds, Simon stopped for 10 minutes at a ditch where Earl Burns died in his school bus that rolled off the road after he was attacked. The retired military veteran was the community’s school bus driver.

Simon then headed to the Bernard Constant Community School where students have now returned. The school had been closed since the stabbings in order to hold the funerals in the gym.

Inside, Simon met with the families of some of the victims while participating in a ceremony, dining on traditional fried fish and watching powwow dancers.

First Nation leaders say many in the community knew the suspects, Damien and Myles Sanderson.

Both brothers are dead: Damien from non-self-inflicted wounds and Myles on Sept. 7 from medical distress while in RCMP custody.