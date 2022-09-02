Authorities say a number of homes in Carstairs, Alta., were being evacuated before a large grassfire burning near the community was brought under control.

All of the affected residents have taken shelter at the community hall in Carstairs and there are no reported injuries.

RCMP, along with fire crews responded to the scene south of the town of Carstairs on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Carstairs Fire Department as well as members from the Didsbury RCMP detachment were called to assist.

Crews from Olds, Didsbury, Sundre and Cremona were also dispatched.

Carstairs is located approximately 65 kilometres north of Calgary.

