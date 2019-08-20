 Skip to main content

Grassy Narrows chief says time is running out to reach deal on promised treatment facility as election nears

Grassy Narrows chief says time is running out to reach deal on promised treatment facility as election nears

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation, an NDP candidate in this fall’s federal election, wants to sit down with Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan to hammer out an agreement on a long-promised treatment facility for mercury poisoning.

Rudy Turtle, who is running in the federal riding of Kenora, says O’Regan has not been willing to meet with him since he came to the community at the end of May in what turned out to be an unsuccessful effort to get the agreement signed.

Turtle says that with the Oct. 21 election looming, time is running out to reach a deal, since major sticking points remain unresolved between the community and Ottawa, including funding levels and the design of the facility.

Turtle says Grassy Narrows wants $19-million for the construction of the facility, which would provide specialized care for community members dealing with the symptoms of mercury contamination, including speech and mobility problems.

He says Ottawa has proposed $10-million for the facility instead.

O’Regan’s office says it remains steadfast in its commitment to build the facility, and that while the minister is closely engaged, health and engineering experts who are part of a technical working group are the ones best placed to make it happen.

