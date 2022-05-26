Kevin Cameron, whose father died last year and whose mother is in a nursing home, must now decide what to keep or toss from their cluttered home in Shelburne, N.S.Aaron McKenzie Fraser/The Globe and Mail

This weekend, The Globe and Mail published a story about “the Great Junk Transfer,” and in seeing the reader responses, let’s just say Canadians have a lot of feelings about their parents’ junk.

The Globe’s Erin Anderssen reported on the phenomenon that parents of baby boomers are leaving behind “houses jammed with mahogany dining room sets, silver platters, crystal figurines and all manner of tchotchkes that their kids don’t want.” The result? “An exponential growth in storage lockers that are never emptied. Endless Saturdays of garage sales, and trips to the landfill. An exhausting cycle of cluttering and decluttering,” she wrote.

We rounded up a collection of those reactions – everything from the emotional toll to advice for aging parents and caregiving children to the “treasures and trash” that their parents left behind.

The emotional toll:

From Facebook reader Eleanor Marshall:

Did this in 2020 with my mother’s house / my childhood home. Lost an entire season of weekends and kept very little of what she thought were treasures and stuff she couldn’t bear to part with. I swear I will not do this to my kids.

From Globe commenter 9401doug:

Pictures are the hardest to know what to do with. My mother was a hoarder and didn't get rid of anything. Purging her large farmhouse and moving to condo was tough but each move got a little easier. She just passed this past Christmas and I'm finding the boxes of photographs are the hardest to know what to do with.

From Facebook reader Libby Blackwell Strahan:

Photos are a challenge for only this generation inheriting the last 100 years of prints. Relieved digital has stopped this, but the last century is still a lot of prints. Hard to tell which are treasures.

From Facebook reader Roxanne Scor Etz:

I will be forever grateful that my parents, who both had to endure this massive, time consuming hardship with their own parents sprawling "estates", swore they would never subject their own children to this upon their own passing.

From Facebook reader Pauline Dalby:

It is a confrontation with your own mortality, something a lot of people have difficulty dealing with. At the same time it mean looking back to good or hard times in the lives of your parents and yourself. That little piece of "junk" that your mother kept can hold a whole world of history.

Advice for aging parents and caregiving children:

From Facebook reader Savannah Shears:

It’s an emotional rollercoaster going through stuff & finding items with memories attached. It seems that most just toss everything. Ask neighbours if they are interested in pieces of furniture, contact charities and ask what they are accepting.

From Globe commenter Leese1:

I'm part of a Facebook "Buy Nothing" group. It's a great way to give stuff away plus you meet people in your community. Many members have been giving away their parents' stuff and downsizing their own home. It's been surprising to see how others are so receptive to receiving many items a lot of people would feel have no value. It's never too early to declutter. I often think of them when I decide to keep or toss; if I died today, what would my executor do?

The ‘treasures and trash’ left behind:

From Facebook reader Dan Shire:

My brother inherited my dad’s place on the farm, it came complete with 2 garages (the biggest 24’x48’) and 3 outbuildings. 5 years later he’s still sifting through stuff.

From Facebook reader Kristi Fuoco:

I am so utterly grateful to my parents who decided to downsize during the pandemic and spent months and months decluttering. They estimated that they got rid of nearly 1,000 pounds of paper alone! I have friends who are dealing with huge houses filled with 50+ years of stuff and it’s exhausting and emotional. Here’s to parents who think ahead!

From Globe commenter Mary Stacey:

My mother died a few months ago, and I'm the one who cared for her before her death and now am working through what she left behind. Initially I was dealing with my brother's urgent need to get everything done now! so that the estate money could be divided; but the reality of the Ontario legal system has fortunately quietened that down. My favorite find, so far, is a white t-shirt with a note pinned to it that says, "golf ball in water". It's from the day that, at 89, she decided to play a last round of golf before selling her place in Florida.

From Globe commenter YHZinYHZ:

When my grandmother passed, I chose a pink plastic “made in Canada” comb. I think of her everyday when I use it and value it more than any of the collectibles, art or antiques I could have chosen.

From Globe commenter wintersandsnow:

A few years ago, my mother gave me the family documents. A treasure were my great-grandfather's log books, documenting sea voyages starting in 1885 to places like Madras, Calcutta, Hong Kong, West Africa, Baltimore, New York, Liverpool, Antwerp, Hamburg, etc. Plus a few wooden items he had made for his family during those long months at sea. Much sadder were the birth and death certificates of my grandmother's siblings who had died at ages four and 15. Those were shredded.

