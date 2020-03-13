 Skip to main content
Green Leader supports budget, giving minority N.B. government a boost ahead of confidence vote

Kevin Bissett
FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon speaks in Fredericton, on March 10, 2020.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s minority Tory government should survive a confidence vote on the provincial budget next week now that Green Leader David Coon has decided to support it.

“It will make a difference. It’s not enough, but it’s progress,” Coon said Friday.

Coon said he can’t oppose the increase in social assistance rates and reduction in interest on student loans contained in the budget.

“I’m not going to vote against changes in the health care system that are going to reduce wait times for people in ERs by providing them with nurse practitioner clinics,” he added. “I’m not going to vote against the efforts to open new operating theatres and staff them to reduce the wait times for people who need hip and knee replacements.”

Coon said the other two Green members – whose ridings would have been affected by the recently cancelled overnight closing of hospital emergency rooms – have not decided how they’ll vote next Friday.

The closures and other reforms were halted following a public and political backlash, and Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers has vowed his party will vote against the budget in an effort to topple the government and force an election.

Coon said his decision is based solely on the contents of the budget.

“I know that New Brunswickers have lost trust in the premier, and I know there are New Brunswickers who lack confidence in Mr. Vickers,” he said. “So what I’m asking New Brunswickers to do is trust me. Since the balance of power has shifted toward the Green caucus, what I want to say to New Brunswickers is we’ve got your back.”

The current standings in the legislature are 20 Tories, 20 Liberals, three Greens, three People’s Alliance members, one Independent and two vacancies.

The three People’s Alliance members have said they’ll vote in favour of the budget, meaning Coon’s support would give the Tories at least a one-vote advantage. Even if the Liberals recall their member, Daniel Guitard, from the role of Speaker, the Tories would have enough votes.

