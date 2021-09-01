 Skip to main content
Green Party falls far short of full slate of election candidates, sources say

The Canadian Press
Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul walks through Toronto's Regents Park before a news conference on food security on Aug. 31.

The Green party will be nearly 100 candidates short of a full slate in this month’s federal election, the latest blow to leader Annamie Paul’s attempts to reshape the party.

Three senior party sources say the candidate tally currently stands at about 240, but may notch up slightly as disputes with Elections Canada over signature disqualifications are settled.

The Greens had banked on furnishing a full roster of 338 candidates, preparing a strategy last December to make that goal a reality.

The sources say Paul was devastated to learn last week that the Green slate would remain partly empty, despite having a willing individual for every riding.

They say a lack of resources from party executives to send staff across the country to collect local nomination signatures kneecapped the effort, though the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role.

Paul, who staved off an ouster attempt by party brass over the summer, is running in the Liberal stronghold of Toronto Centre, where she is spending the entire campaign after having lost twice in the riding in the past two years.

The party did not respond to requests for comment.

