Canada

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul makes surprise trip to Vancouver Island as campaign enters final stretch

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks during the federal election English-language leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que., Sept. 9, 2021.

JUSTIN TANG/AFP/Getty Images

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul broke with her tradition throughout the federal election campaign and traveled to British Columbia today, marking her first visit to the only region in the country where her party held seats before Parliament was dissolved.

Paul's trip to Vancouver Island was a departure from her approach throughout the campaign, which has seen her concentrate her efforts almost exclusively on the Toronto riding she hopes to win away from the Liberals.

Paul's visit was announced late Friday night, prompting questions about whether she was invited by local party officials or if she was worried about declining party support in B.C.

Canada's 2021 federal election platform guide: compare where the parties stand on top issues

She says she's tried to make the trip before but was hampered by COVID-19 restrictions, adding she's also been limited by her status as a new candidate tasked with running both her own campaign and boosting the party's national profile.

Paul acknowledged that party infighting had contributed to a drop in popular support heading in to Monday's election.

She fielded another blow earlier this month when Andrew Weaver, the former head of B.C.'s Green Party, endorsed the climate change plan put forward by the federal Liberals.

Paul said she can't speak for Weaver's decision, but criticized the Liberal plan as not doing enough to combat climate change and carbon emissions.

