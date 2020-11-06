Greenpeace Canada leader Bruce Cox was a ‘joyful warrior’

Bruce Cox always found joy in a struggle, no matter if it was a hard-fought election campaign, a Greenpeace protest against the oil sands development or trying to teach his beloved rescue dog to be more friendly – or at least not snap at people.
Although he never did manage to properly train Scruffy, a tiny, white Maltese mix he found while renovating the porch of his home in Toronto, Mr. Cox left his mark in countless other ways. He was a mentor, a counsellor and a compelling teller of stories, a political activist and environmentalist who was as comfortable in backrooms as he was in the great outdoors; a man for every season who, with a blizzard of Post-It Notes, spreadsheets and plain old grit, helped Jack Layton win the leadership of the NDP in 2003, yet was wont to volunteer for the most mundane of tasks.
Marit Stiles, the NDP MPP for Mr. Cox’s Toronto riding of Davenport, recalled being bowled over when she was a school trustee and he shambled into her office, offering to put up posters for a kaffeeklatsch she was holding for members of the community.
“Here he was, this guru, this person with so much going on, with so many different responsibilities and yet, he was reaching out to put up posters in the neighbourhood,” Ms. Stiles said. “I think that young people in our party think he is this nice guy who puts up posters and unfailingly shows up to events. But that’s what he was about, the issues and the movement – and he inspired countless people.”
When he ran Joe Cressy’s ultimately unsuccessful campaign for a federal seat in downtown Toronto during a 2014 by-election, as grinding days seeped into nights, Mr. Cox encouraged tired staff and volunteers to stay after work to dance, mostly to Jimmy Cliff songs such as The Harder They Come and You Can Get It If You Really Want. And they did, without question.
“Bruce was a joyful warrior,” said Mr. Cressy, now a Toronto city councillor. “He lived his values in everything he did because he understood that to miss the joy of it was to miss the whole of it.”
Mr. Cox died on Oct. 15 in Toronto with his wife, Una O’Reilly, at his side. He was 62. His death came after a battle with a rare cancer of the salivary gland; until near the end, he was engaged and fighting against injustice, even from a hospital bed where, with Ms. O’Reilly and a bowl of popcorn, he watched the first U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“I think you can imagine how that date night went,” Ms. O’Reilly said. “He was railing at the TV. At the same time, we were laughing. How could we not?”
Bruce Francis Cox was born on April 14, 1958, in Etobicoke, Ont., the youngest of Jack and Lilian (Brush) Cox’s four children. After the Second World War, his parents emigrated with his two oldest siblings from Birmingham, England, in search of a better life. His father, a veteran who’d fought in Africa, was a skilled tradesperson who was involved in the union at the local Sunbeam appliance factory, and his mother was a housewife who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was pregnant with him.
She balked when told she could not remain pregnant while undergoing radiation. Instead of ending the pregnancy, she chose to stop treatment until she gave birth.
Bruce spent his childhood in a subdivision that was built on farmland, with Mimico Creek practically in his backyard. Unsupervised, he roamed and explored the forest and the park, setting out in the morning and returning when it was dark, in time for dinner. He learned to love the land and to fight for it. And he inherited his prodigious work ethic from his father, who always had a revolution and a project on the go, even at the family’s simple cottage just south of Sauble Beach on the Bruce Peninsula. “What’s the point of coming here if you’re not going to work?” the father always asked.
When he was 13, young Bruce took the subway to Toronto City Hall to protest the nuclear bomb tests near Amchitka, Alaska. Around that time, he also began working with Youth Group Etobicoke, a high-school group that made headlines for discovering illegal chemical dumping in Mimico Creek. This was it. This was his world, which he’d fight for. It was his calling.
And then, his mother died, leaving him alone at the age of 15 with his father, a traditional man who loved his son but was at a loss as to how to cook supper, never mind raise a stubborn son who already had a moral compass and a mind of his own. The other kids, who were much older, had already left home and young Bruce, half a course short of graduating from high school, decided to go, too.
After stints as a tree planter and commercial fisherman in B.C., after travelling the world and gathering enough stories to last a lifetime, Mr. Cox, just as determined to change the world as he was when he was a teen, returned home to work on New Democrat Joe Pantalone’s bid for a seat on Toronto’s city council. Ms. O’Reilly was working on the campaign, too, and he always seemed to be where she was – at an Ikea, shopping for furniture, helping her brother move into an apartment, helping her input data into a computer. After the election, when she went home to Saskatchewan to visit her mother, he wrote her a love letter.
“I was so happy and relieved,” Ms. O’Reilly said.
Mr. Cox would serve as the NDP’s provincial secretary in Nova Scotia and Ontario before going on to manage Mr. Layton’s leadership bid and then the party’s 2004 federal election campaign, in which its popular vote nearly doubled, giving it the balance of power in Liberal prime minister Paul Martin’s minority government.
In 2003, Mr. Cox was hired as the executive director for Greenpeace Canada. Over the decade he spent there, he helped build the organization in Africa and Asia. He was an internationalist who loved to be on the front lines, a man who finessed Greenpeace’s transformation from a group founded by environmentally minded hippies to an organization with gravitas and influence.
Mr. Cox kept his focus firmly on speaking truth to power, usually in shorts and sandals but sometimes in the suit he kept in his office for on-camera appearances.
A tribute on the Greenpeace Canada website reads, in part: “He instilled in so many of us that we are part of a long tradition of direct action and civil disobedience that have always brought social change, from the Suffragettes to Gandhi and Martin Luther King. It’s inspiring to see today a new generation taking this baton in Canada with the Land Back and Black Lives Matter movements challenging the status quo with such moral authority and bravery in their actions.”
Steve Shallhorn, a former director of Greenpeace Japan who first met Mr. Cox 35 years ago, recalled that one of his friend’s bugbears was how the media always seemed to describe union leaders in Ontario as “bosses” even though they were duly elected officials.
“Corporate leaders were never called corporate bosses. The prime minister wasn’t called a boss,” Mr. Shallhorn said. “Bruce started a campaign with the CBC ombudsman who eventually ruled he was right – of course.”
A devoted birdwatcher, Mr. Cox spent the last summer of his life campaigning against the unregulated hunt of the cormorant in Ontario. In the end – at the end – he was still making a difference.
Along with Ms. O’Reilly, he leaves his siblings, John and Jennifer Cox and his sisters-in-law, Mary O’Connell and Joyce Cox.