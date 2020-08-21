Ground and aerial searches continue for missing Indigenous teen in Cape Breton

RCMP say ground and aerial searches are continuing today along several trails in southeast Cape Breton for an Indigenous teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Police are searching the Canoe Lake area for 14-year-old Molly Martin, a member of the We’koqma’q Mi’kmaq First Nation, last seen in Eskasoni at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Open this photo in gallery Mary (Molly) Martin, 14, is shown in this undated RCMP handout photo. The Canadian Press

RCMP said today Martin is travelling with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle and the two are believed to be on foot after using a green all-terrain vehicle to move around.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they found a green ATV and other evidence on Thursday indicating Martin and Doyle spent time in Canoe Lake, a heavily wooded area with numerous trails.

Investigators say it’s possible the two have left that area but are asking nearby residents to call police with any tips or sightings of the two people.

Martin is described as Indigenous, 5 feet 1 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, with a rose tattoo on her left forearm and could be wearing glasses.

Doyle, who is from Mira Gut, is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

Video surveillance footage placed Martin and Doyle at a gas station in Catalone, N.S., on Aug. 13.

RCMP requested an emergency alert be issued to residents living east of the Mira River in Cape Breton on Thursday – one week after Martin went missing.

The move followed criticism the force did not act with enough urgency to find Martin and bring her home safely.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.