Ground imaging shows large sinkhole chain near Nova Scotia town

Ground imaging shows large sinkhole chain near Nova Scotia town

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A sinkhole is seen in Oxford, N.S., in a Sept. 3, 2018, file photo.

Rob Roberts/The Canadian Press

Preliminary results of imaging near Oxford, N.S., show a series of sinkholes that could number in the hundreds.

Amy Tizzard, a geologist with the Department of Energy and Mines, says the imaging clearly shows a well-defined belt of sinkholes that extends for about five kilometres and is about 500 metres wide in some areas in and around the town.

Tizzard says the area includes parkland near the Oxford Lions Club that is now permanently off limits after a recent geological study showed the problem caused by a large sinkhole that suddenly developed last August runs much deeper in the underlying soil than first thought.

She says the results of the Oxford study show the entire parkland area and some locations nearby present a high risk for further ground movement.

Tizzard cautions that not all ground depressions are the same, and the images captured in the larger survey range from smaller depressions in the forest to bigger ones that have linked up to create significant holes in the underlying sediment.

She says the data from lidar – an aerial survey using lasers that are bounced off the ground – strips away surrounding buildings and vegetation presenting a “bare earth model” that helps geologists understand potential risks posed by sinkholes.

