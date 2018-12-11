Group agrees to put up surety to get Huawei executive out of custody

A group of local people with personal ties to Meng Wanzhou or her company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., have offered up to $3-million worth of equity in Vancouver homes as collateral in case the Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer were to flee while on bail fighting possible extradition to the United States on fraud charges.

Ms. Meng’s bail hearing on Tuesday morning at B.C. Supreme Court began with her lawyers listing four Vancouver residents that had volunteered overnight to take on this responsibility after doubts were cast the day before on her husband’s ability to fulfill this role while on a visitor’s visa. Court heard the visa is likely to expire before an expected extradition case is resolved.

The group offering to replace her husband as a surety or “community jailer” included the realtor who sold the couple their two Vancouver luxury homes and now manages these properties, the wife of a former Huawei employee, an insurance agent who worked for the telecom company in the 1990s and traveled to Moscow on business with Ms. Meng, and a part-time yoga instructor who lives near one of Ms. Meng’s homes and who first met Ms. Meng 23 years ago in Shenzhen.

“The people who have come forward with their homes and their money have confidence in Ms. Meng,” her lead counsel, David Martin, told the court.

Mr. Martin added that Ms. Meng’s husband, Xiaozong Liu, likely could remain as a surety because Canada’s immigration agency regularly grants extensions to visitors on tourist visas in extraordinary circumstances.

The hearing broke in the late morning before the Crown could respond to the new proposal.

In previous days, the Crown has cast doubt on a sophisticated surveillance regime proposed by Ms. Meng that would require her to wear a GPS ankle bracelet aimed at keeping her in or near Vancouver and be watched 24 hours a day by at least two private security officers.

Crown counsel John Gibb-Carsley said if anyone could foil such an elaborate surveillance regime, it would be Ms. Meng, the CFO of a global telecommunications giant.

“I’m not saying this would happen, but I’m saying there’s the potential ability to compromise the system,” he said.

Ms. Meng’s detention sent shock waves throughout China and prompted Beijing to threaten “serious consequences” if Ottawa did not immediately release her. On Tuesday, the federal government confirmed that Chinese authorities have detained a Canadian diplomat on leave who is working for a non-profit organization.

The government of the United States is alleging Ms. Meng committed fraud in 2013, when she misled U.S. financial institutions about her company’s links to a Hong Kong firm doing business in Iran, opening the banks to risk of violating U.S. sanctions. None of the allegations against Ms. Meng have been proven in court.