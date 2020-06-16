 Skip to main content
Canada

Group still planning to open Saskatchewan’s first supervised consumption site despite lack of provincial funding

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
An injection kit is seen in a May 6, 2008, file photo.

The Canadian Press

A harm-reduction organization planning to open Saskatchewan’s first supervised drug consumption site says without provincial funding it will have to reduce operations.

AIDS Saskatoon, which supports people living with AIDS, HIV and hepatitis C, had requested $1.3-million from the province to open the site around the clock 365 days a year.

Executive director Jason Mercredi said the province told the group before the COVID-19 pandemic hit that it wouldn’t be getting the full amount, but there would be some money for two case managers.

On Monday, the province tabled its budget with no money for operating the drug site.

“We’re still disappointed,” Mercredi said Tuesday.

“We’ve seen since COVID hit, nothing but overdoses increase.”

Mercredi said the group is still planning to open the site this year “come hell or high water.”

However, without more provincial help, he said it will have to reduce planned staffing and hours so fewer clients will be seen.

The Ministry of Health said it will spend $435-million on addictions and mental health this year, including $1.4-million for a new crystal methamphetamine treatment centre in southern Saskatchewan.

Mercredi said his group will keep pushing the province for money to run the drug consumption site.

“There is significant cost-savings with a safe consumption site ... and when we can show that through independent research, we’re going to be coming hard and heavy after that funding.

“It’s unacceptable that this is being put on the community.”

