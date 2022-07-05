The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says it is seeing an alarming increase in reports of children being lured online as an American man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl from Edmonton was set to appear in court today.

The 13-year-old girl was missing more than a week before she was found in Oregon on Saturday.

Noah Madrano, who is 40, was arrested by FBI agents and is being held on rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping allegations.

Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca at the centre, says there has been a 120 per cent increase in reports of online child luring over the last six months.

He says prevention is key and parents should talk with their children about what they do online.

Sauer adds there should be more social media regulation, especially for platforms like Snapchat and Instagram that young people use.

