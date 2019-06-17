 Skip to main content

Canada Groups launch challenge of Quebec’s secularism bill one day after it becomes law

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Groups launch challenge of Quebec’s secularism bill one day after it becomes law

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Less than 24 hours after the Coalition Avenir Quebec government used its majority to push through a bill restricting the wearing of religious symbols, a court challenge has already been announced.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said they will disclose details of their joint challenge of Bill 21 at a news conference Monday.

A representative of the Muslim council said one of the plaintiffs in the upcoming lawsuit is a Muslim woman in Quebec who wears a hijab and is studying to work in a field affected by the new law.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill 21 passed by a vote of 73 to 35 Sunday night after the Coalition Avenir Quebec used the mechanism of closure to end debate on the bill. The new law prohibits public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job.

It applies to teachers, police officers, judges, prosecutors and others. Opponents of the law say it targets religious minorities such as Muslim women while the law’s proponents argue it affirms the Quebecois nation’s secular identity.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who sponsored the bill, told reporters Monday he is not worried about the court challenge because the legislation invokes the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Constitution. That clause prevents citizens from challenging the law for human rights violations.

“I am extremely confident in the validity of our law,” he said. “All the more because we took all the judicial tools to ensure the secularism law applies and remains valid.”

Jolin-Barrette said the government would defend the law “with conviction and firmness” if it were to be challenged.

Shortly before the vote took place Sunday night, the government made amendments to the bill that oppositions parties had no chance to debate.

The amendments allow the government to designate an inspector responsible for ensuring the new law is applied and indicate that employees who flout the law risk disciplinary measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal member Marc Tanguay called the amendments “deplorable” and accused the government of creating a “secularism police.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter