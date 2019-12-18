 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Groups seek leave to appeal Quebec’s secularism law to Supreme Court

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the National Council of Muslims Mustafa Farooq, centre, and Bochra Manai, left, leave the Quebec Court of Appeal, in Montreal, on Nov. 26, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Groups challenging Quebec’s secularism law say they are seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Plaintiffs in the highly publicized case said Wednesday they have sent notice of their intention to the country’s highest court.

The Quebec Court of Appeal last week rejected a bid by a national Muslim organization, a civil liberties group and a university student who wears the hijab to have the central elements of the law suspended while their full legal challenge is heard.

Story continues below advertisement

The law, known as Bill 21, prohibits some public sector workers, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work.

In a 2-1 ruling on Dec. 12, the Appeal Court acknowledged Bill 21 was causing harm that may be serious and irreparable but said the inclusion of the notwithstanding clause meant it should not be suspended.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms’ notwithstanding clause allows governments to shield legislation against court challenges for the violation of fundamental rights and freedoms.

“We told Quebecers and Canadians that we would not stop our work until this unjust law has been defeated,” Mustafa Farooq, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said in a statement.

“Respectfully, we believe that there are errors of law in the majority decision. Therefore, we will do what we promised. While teachers and other public sector workers are being forced out of their jobs, we will seek leave from the (Supreme Court) to halt the serious and irreparable harm that Bill 21 causes.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies