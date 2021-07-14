Gun call sends police to Quebec water park

A police operation is underway at Mont Cascades, a water park in western Quebec, after someone allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at an employee.
Det.-Sgt. Dominic Robitaille of the MRC des Collines police service says no shots were fired and no one is injured.
About a dozen police have been sent to the scene and the aquatic park in Cantley, Que., not far from Ottawa, has been evacuated while officers search the grounds.
Robitaille says a water park worker told police that a man, accompanied by another man, pointed what appeared to be a long rifle, or an imitation rifle, toward him at the top of a slide.
He says police are looking for a white, English-speaking man with dark hair and beard who appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing camouflage-style shorts, a blue shirt and a green mask.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.