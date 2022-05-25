Residents say a prayer at the entrance of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on May 25.IVAN PIERRE AGUIRRE/The New York Times News Service

It is an all-too familiar litany: Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Parkland. And now Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., where on Tuesday yet another gunman struck, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Canada has not been immune to these tragedies, but the United States inhabits a unique cultural and legal context. There is no single, comprehensive data set that documents gun violence and mass shootings in America. The following charts highlight different aspects of this complex issue.

Different data providers define mass shootings in different ways, but as the creators of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database note: “Regardless of how the incident is defined, the initial impact to a reported shooting that occurs at a school is generally the same. There is widespread fear and panic at the school. The campus needs to be locked down. Police, fire, and EMS respond. Law enforcement personnel systematically search and clear building(s). Children are escorted to safety. The media begins continuous coverage. Frantic parents scramble to find their children.”

The U.S. gun homicide rate is 26 times that of other high-income countries, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a U.S. gun control organization. More people die from gun violence by early February in the U.S. in a typical year than during an entire calendar year in peer countries, the organization says. The U.S. has the highest rate of civilian gun owners in the world, according to the 2018 Small Arms Survey, and that share has grown over the past decade.

Prospective gun buyers in many U.S. states are required to undergo background checks. The monthly number of these checks spiked during the pandemic, to the highest level since the FBI began keeping records in 1998. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that 40 per cent of U.S. sales in 2020 were to first-time gun buyers.

The annual number of victims of pre-college school shootings in the U.S. has increased since the 1970s. The last, most recent entry in this chart, which is already the third highest annual value, is only for the first five months of 2022.

The data comes from the K-12 School Shooting Database, created as a research project for the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. It is a compilation of information related to more than 1,550 school shooting incidents from 1970 to present.

U.S. GUN VIOLENCE Deaths in mass shootings since 1982, by location type School Place of worship Workplace Military Other Fatalities 60 10 Firearm-related homicides per 100,000 people, by county (2001–2020) No data available 2 4 6 8 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MOTHER JONES; CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU U.S. GUN VIOLENCE Deaths in mass shootings since 1982, by location type School Place of worship Workplace Military Other Fatalities 60 10 Robb Elementary School 21 Firearm-related homicides per 100,000 people, by county (2001–2020) No data available 2 4 6 8 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MOTHER JONES; CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU U.S. GUN VIOLENCE Deaths in mass shootings since 1982, by location type School Place of worship Workplace Military Other Fatalities 60 40 Wash. 20 10 Maine Mont. N.D. Umpqua (2015) 9 Vt. Minn. Wis. Idaho Mich. N.Y. S.D. Wyo. Columbine (1999) 13 Pa. Iowa Nebr. Nev. Ohio Sandy Hook (2012) 27 Ind. Utah W.Va. Calif. Ill. Va. Kans. Colo. Las Vegas (2017) 60 Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Ark. Okla. Virginia Tech (2007) 32 Ariz. Robb Elementary School 21 N.M. S.C. Ala. Miss. Ga. La. Tex. Fla. Orlando nightclub (2016) 49 Alaska Hawaii Firearm-related homicides per 100,000 people, by county (2001–2020) No data available 2 4 6 8 Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Vt. Ore. N.H. Minn. Wis. Idaho Mich. Mass. N.Y. S.D. R.I. Wyo. Conn. Pa. Iowa Nebr. N.J. Nev. Ohio Ind. Del. Utah W.Va. Calif. Ill. Colo. Md. Va. Kans. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Ark. Okla. Ariz. N.M. S.C. Ala. Miss. Ga. La. Tex. Fla. Alaska Hawaii MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MOTHER JONES; CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU U.S. GUN VIOLENCE Deaths in mass shootings since 1982, by location type School Place of worship Workplace Military Other Fatalities 60 40 Wash. 20 10 Maine Mont. N.D. Vt. Ore. Minn. Wis. Idaho Mich. Wyo. N.Y. S.D. Columbine (1999) 13 Pa. Iowa Nebr. Nev. Ohio Sandy Hook (2012) 27 Ind. Utah W.Va. Calif. Ill. Va. Kans. Las Vegas (2017) 60 Mo. Colo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Robb Elementary School 21 Ark. Okla. Virginia Tech (2007) 32 Ariz. N.M. S.C. Ala. Miss. Ga. La. Tex. Fla. Orlando nightclub (2016) 49 Alaska Hawaii Firearm-related homicides per 100,000 people, by county (2001–2020) No data available 2 4 6 8 Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Vt. Ore. N.H. Minn. Wis. Idaho Mich. Mass. N.Y. S.D. R.I. Wyo. Conn. Pa. Iowa Nebr. N.J. Nev. Ohio Ind. Del. Utah W.Va. Calif. Ill. Colo. Md. Va. Kans. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Ark. Okla. Ariz. N.M. S.C. Ala. Miss. Ga. La. Tex. Fla. Alaska Hawaii MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MOTHER JONES; CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU U.S. GUN VIOLENCE Deaths in mass shootings since 1982, by location type School Place of worship Workplace Military Other Fatalities 60 40 Wash. 20 Maine 10 Mont. N.D. Umpqua (2015) 9 Vt. Minn. Wis. Idaho Mich. Mass. Ore. N.Y. S.D. Wyo. Columbine (1999) 13 Pa. Iowa Nebr. Nev. Ohio Sandy Hook (2012) 27 Ind. Utah W.Va. Calif. Ill. Va. Kans. Colo. Mo. Las Vegas (2017) 60 Ky. N.C. Tenn. Ark. Okla. Virginia Tech (2007) 32 Ariz. Robb Elementary School 21 N.M. S.C. Ala. Miss. Ga. La. Orlando nightclub (2016) 49 Tex. Fla. Alaska Hawaii Firearm-related homicides per 100,000 people, by county (2001–2020) No data available 2 4 6 8 Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Vt. Ore. N.H. Minn. Wis. Idaho Mich. Mass. N.Y. S.D. R.I. Wyo. Conn. Pa. Iowa Nebr. N.J. Nev. Ohio Del. Ind. Utah W.Va. Calif. Ill. Md. Colo. Va. Kans. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Ark. Okla. Ariz. N.M. S.C. Ala. Miss. Ga. La. Tex. Fla. Alaska Hawaii MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MOTHER JONES; CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU

The shooting in Uvalde was one of the deadliest attacks against schools, after the shootings at Virginia Tech and at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Connecticut.

Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. By number of fatalities since 1982, School/university shooting in bold Shooting Date Fatalities Las Vegas Strip 2017-10-01 60 Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando nightclub 2016-06-12 49 Orlando, Fla. Virginia Tech 2007-04-16 32 Blacksburg, Va. Sandy Hook Elementary 27 2012-12-14 Newtown, Conn. Texas First Baptist Church 2017-11-05 26 Sutherland Springs, Texas Luby's 1991-10-16 24 Killeen, Texas El Paso Walmart 2019-08-03 22 El Paso, Texas San Ysidro McDonald's 1984-07-18 22 San Ysidro, Calif. Robb Elementary School 2022-05-24 21* Uvalde, Texas Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2018-02-14 17 Parkland, Florida United States Postal Service 1986-08-20 15 Edmond, Okla. San Bernardino mass 2015-12-02 14 San Bernardino, Calif. Binghamton 2009-04-03 14 Binghamton, N.Y. Fort Hood 2009-11-05 13 Fort Hood, Texas Columbine High School 1999-04-20 13 Littleton, Colo. Virginia Beach municipal building 2019-05-31 12 Virginia Beach, Va. Thousand Oaks nightclub 2018-11-07 12 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Washington Navy Yard 2013-09-16 12 Washington, D.C. Aurora theatre 2012-07-20 12 Aurora, Colo. Tree of Life synagogue 2018-10-27 11 Pittsburgh, Penn. *As of Wed. afternoon the globe and mail, Source: mother jones Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. By number of fatalities since 1982 School/university shooting Shooting Date Fatalities Las Vegas Strip 2017-10-01 60 Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando nightclub 49 2016-06-12 Orlando, Fla. Virginia Tech 2007-04-16 32 Blacksburg, Va. Sandy Hook Elementary 2012-12-14 27 Newtown, Conn. Texas First Baptist Church 2017-11-05 26 Sutherland Springs, Texas Luby's 1991-10-16 24 Killeen, Texas El Paso Walmart 2019-08-03 22 El Paso, Texas San Ysidro McDonald's 1984-07-18 22 San Ysidro, Calif. Robb Elementary School 2022-05-24 21* Uvalde, Texas Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2018-02-14 17 Parkland, Florida United States Postal Service 1986-08-20 15 Edmond, Okla. San Bernardino mass 2015-12-02 14 San Bernardino, Calif. Binghamton 2009-04-03 14 Binghamton, N.Y. Fort Hood 2009-11-05 13 Fort Hood, Texas Columbine High School 1999-04-20 13 Littleton, Colo. Virginia Beach municipal building 2019-05-31 12 Virginia Beach, Va. Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting 2018-11-07 12 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Washington Navy Yard shooting 2013-09-16 12 Washington, D.C. Aurora theatre 2012-07-20 12 Aurora, Colo. Tree of Life synagogue 2018-10-27 11 Pittsburg[h, Penn. *As of Wed. afternoon the globe and mail, Source: mother jones Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. By number of fatalities since 1982 School/university shooting Shooting Date Fatalities Las Vegas Strip 2017-10-01 60 Las Vegas, Nev. Orlando nightclub 2016-06-12 49 Orlando, Fla. Virginia Tech 2007-04-16 32 Blacksburg, Va. Sandy Hook Elementary 27 2012-12-14 Newtown, Conn. Texas First Baptist Church 2017-11-05 26 Sutherland Springs, Texas Luby's 24 1991-10-16 Killeen, Texas El Paso Walmart 2019-08-03 22 El Paso, Texas San Ysidro McDonald's 1984-07-18 22 San Ysidro, Calif. Robb Elementary School 2022-05-24 21* Uvalde, Texas Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2018-02-14 17 Parkland, Florida United States Postal Service 1986-08-20 15 Edmond, Okla. San Bernardino 14 2015-12-02 San Bernardino, Calif. Binghamton 14 2009-04-03 Binghamton, N.Y. Fort Hood 2009-11-05 13 Fort Hood, Texas Columbine High School 1999-04-20 13 Littleton, Colo. Virginia Beach municipal building 2019-05-31 12 Virginia Beach, Va. Thousand Oaks nightclub 2018-11-07 12 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Washington Navy Yard 2013-09-16 12 Washington, D.C. Aurora theatre 2012-07-20 12 Aurora, Colo. Tree of Life synagogue 2018-10-27 11 Pittsburgh, Penn. *As of Wed. afternoon the globe and mail, Source: mother jones

Many of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States have occurred in the past decade. The Uvalde shooting this week was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, with the third-highest number of fatalities in U.S. history.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens, according to Everytown research. The organization estimates that more than 2,100 children die in gun homicides in the U.S. every year. And a vast number of children are exposed to gun violence in schools: a Washington Post data analysis of shootings shows that more than 310,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.

Community members in Houston sing 'This Little Light Of Mine' during a vigil Tuesday evening following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., where at least 19 students and two adults were killed. The Globe and Mail

Compiled by Tu Thanh Ha, Tavia Grant, Murat Yukselir, John Sopinski and Stephanie Chambers

