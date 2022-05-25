Skip to main content

There is no single, comprehensive data set that documents gun violence and mass shootings in America. The following charts highlight different aspects of this complex issue

Tu Thanh Ha and Tavia Grant

Residents say a prayer at the entrance of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on May 25.IVAN PIERRE AGUIRRE/The New York Times News Service

It is an all-too familiar litany: Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Parkland. And now Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., where on Tuesday yet another gunman struck, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Canada has not been immune to these tragedies, but the United States inhabits a unique cultural and legal context. There is no single, comprehensive data set that documents gun violence and mass shootings in America. The following charts highlight different aspects of this complex issue.

Different data providers define mass shootings in different ways, but as the creators of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database note: “Regardless of how the incident is defined, the initial impact to a reported shooting that occurs at a school is generally the same. There is widespread fear and panic at the school. The campus needs to be locked down. Police, fire, and EMS respond. Law enforcement personnel systematically search and clear building(s). Children are escorted to safety. The media begins continuous coverage. Frantic parents scramble to find their children.”

The U.S. gun homicide rate is 26 times that of other high-income countries, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a U.S. gun control organization. More people die from gun violence by early February in the U.S. in a typical year than during an entire calendar year in peer countries, the organization says. The U.S. has the highest rate of civilian gun owners in the world, according to the 2018 Small Arms Survey, and that share has grown over the past decade.

Prospective gun buyers in many U.S. states are required to undergo background checks. The monthly number of these checks spiked during the pandemic, to the highest level since the FBI began keeping records in 1998. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that 40 per cent of U.S. sales in 2020 were to first-time gun buyers.

The annual number of victims of pre-college school shootings in the U.S. has increased since the 1970s. The last, most recent entry in this chart, which is already the third highest annual value, is only for the first five months of 2022.

The data comes from the K-12 School Shooting Database, created as a research project for the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. It is a compilation of information related to more than 1,550 school shooting incidents from 1970 to present.

The shooting in Uvalde was one of the deadliest attacks against schools, after the shootings at Virginia Tech and at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Connecticut.

Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.

By number of fatalities since 1982, School/university shooting in bold

Shooting

Date

Fatalities

Las Vegas Strip

2017-10-01

60

Las Vegas, Nev.

Orlando nightclub

2016-06-12

49

Orlando, Fla.

Virginia Tech

2007-04-16

32

Blacksburg, Va.

Sandy Hook Elementary

27

2012-12-14

Newtown, Conn.

Texas First Baptist Church

2017-11-05

26

Sutherland Springs, Texas

Luby's

1991-10-16

24

Killeen, Texas

El Paso Walmart

2019-08-03

22

El Paso, Texas

San Ysidro McDonald's

1984-07-18

22

San Ysidro, Calif.

Robb Elementary School

2022-05-24

21*

Uvalde, Texas

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

2018-02-14

17

Parkland, Florida

United States Postal Service

1986-08-20

15

Edmond, Okla.

San Bernardino mass

2015-12-02

14

San Bernardino, Calif.

Binghamton

2009-04-03

14

Binghamton, N.Y.

Fort Hood

2009-11-05

13

Fort Hood, Texas

Columbine High School

1999-04-20

13

Littleton, Colo.

Virginia Beach municipal building

2019-05-31

12

Virginia Beach, Va.

Thousand Oaks nightclub

2018-11-07

12

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Washington Navy Yard

2013-09-16

12

Washington, D.C.

Aurora theatre

2012-07-20

12

Aurora, Colo.

Tree of Life synagogue

2018-10-27

11

Pittsburgh, Penn.

*As of Wed. afternoon

the globe and mail, Source: mother jones

Many of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States have occurred in the past decade. The Uvalde shooting this week was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, with the third-highest number of fatalities in U.S. history.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens, according to Everytown research. The organization estimates that more than 2,100 children die in gun homicides in the U.S. every year. And a vast number of children are exposed to gun violence in schools: a Washington Post data analysis of shootings shows that more than 310,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.

Community members in Houston sing 'This Little Light Of Mine' during a vigil Tuesday evening following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., where at least 19 students and two adults were killed.

The Globe and Mail

Compiled by Tu Thanh Ha, Tavia Grant, Murat Yukselir, John Sopinski and Stephanie Chambers

