It is an all-too familiar litany: Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Parkland. And now Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., where on Tuesday yet another gunman struck, killing 19 children and two teachers.
Canada has not been immune to these tragedies, but the United States inhabits a unique cultural and legal context. There is no single, comprehensive data set that documents gun violence and mass shootings in America. The following charts highlight different aspects of this complex issue.
Different data providers define mass shootings in different ways, but as the creators of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database note: “Regardless of how the incident is defined, the initial impact to a reported shooting that occurs at a school is generally the same. There is widespread fear and panic at the school. The campus needs to be locked down. Police, fire, and EMS respond. Law enforcement personnel systematically search and clear building(s). Children are escorted to safety. The media begins continuous coverage. Frantic parents scramble to find their children.”
The U.S. gun homicide rate is 26 times that of other high-income countries, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a U.S. gun control organization. More people die from gun violence by early February in the U.S. in a typical year than during an entire calendar year in peer countries, the organization says. The U.S. has the highest rate of civilian gun owners in the world, according to the 2018 Small Arms Survey, and that share has grown over the past decade.
Prospective gun buyers in many U.S. states are required to undergo background checks. The monthly number of these checks spiked during the pandemic, to the highest level since the FBI began keeping records in 1998. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that 40 per cent of U.S. sales in 2020 were to first-time gun buyers.
The annual number of victims of pre-college school shootings in the U.S. has increased since the 1970s. The last, most recent entry in this chart, which is already the third highest annual value, is only for the first five months of 2022.
The data comes from the K-12 School Shooting Database, created as a research project for the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. It is a compilation of information related to more than 1,550 school shooting incidents from 1970 to present.
U.S. GUN VIOLENCE
Deaths in mass shootings since 1982,
by location type
School
Place of worship
Workplace
Military
Other
Fatalities
60
10
Firearm-related homicides
per 100,000 people, by county (2001–2020)
No data
available
2
4
6
8
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MOTHER JONES; CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU
U.S. GUN VIOLENCE
The shooting in Uvalde was one of the deadliest attacks against schools, after the shootings at Virginia Tech and at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Connecticut.
Deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.
By number of fatalities since 1982, School/university shooting in bold
Shooting
Date
Fatalities
Las Vegas Strip
2017-10-01
60
Las Vegas, Nev.
Orlando nightclub
2016-06-12
49
Orlando, Fla.
Virginia Tech
2007-04-16
32
Blacksburg, Va.
Sandy Hook Elementary
27
2012-12-14
Newtown, Conn.
Texas First Baptist Church
2017-11-05
26
Sutherland Springs, Texas
Luby's
1991-10-16
24
Killeen, Texas
El Paso Walmart
2019-08-03
22
El Paso, Texas
San Ysidro McDonald's
1984-07-18
22
San Ysidro, Calif.
Robb Elementary School
2022-05-24
21*
Uvalde, Texas
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
2018-02-14
17
Parkland, Florida
United States Postal Service
1986-08-20
15
Edmond, Okla.
San Bernardino mass
2015-12-02
14
San Bernardino, Calif.
Binghamton
2009-04-03
14
Binghamton, N.Y.
Fort Hood
2009-11-05
13
Fort Hood, Texas
Columbine High School
1999-04-20
13
Littleton, Colo.
Virginia Beach municipal building
2019-05-31
12
Virginia Beach, Va.
Thousand Oaks nightclub
2018-11-07
12
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Washington Navy Yard
2013-09-16
12
Washington, D.C.
Aurora theatre
2012-07-20
12
Aurora, Colo.
Tree of Life synagogue
2018-10-27
11
Pittsburgh, Penn.
*As of Wed. afternoon
the globe and mail, Source: mother jones
Many of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States have occurred in the past decade. The Uvalde shooting this week was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, with the third-highest number of fatalities in U.S. history.
Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens, according to Everytown research. The organization estimates that more than 2,100 children die in gun homicides in the U.S. every year. And a vast number of children are exposed to gun violence in schools: a Washington Post data analysis of shootings shows that more than 310,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.
The Globe and Mail
Compiled by Tu Thanh Ha, Tavia Grant, Murat Yukselir, John Sopinski and Stephanie Chambers
