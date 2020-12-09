 Skip to main content

Gunman behind Nova Scotia mass shooting had targets in Halifax, documents suggest

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road in Portapique, N.S. on May 8, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Newly released documents suggest the gunman behind the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia had planned to “get” a pair of people in Halifax during his murderous rampage, but the Mounties were warned by his common-law spouse while he was on the loose north of the city.

The information is contained in partially redacted RCMP search warrants, which say Halifax Regional Police officers were dispatched to a residence where they provided protection to two people.

No other details are provided, but the suggestion that the killer was headed to Halifax falls in line with the route he was taking after he killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia during a 13-hour rampage.

On the night of April 18, the killer set fire to several homes and killed 13 people in Portapique, N.S.

He then evaded police while dressed as a Mountie and driving a vehicle that he had modified to look exactly like an RCMP cruiser.

He resumed killing people he knew and others he came across the next morning before he was fatally shot by a Mountie at a gas station on a highway just north of Halifax.

