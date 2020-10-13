 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Guy Tweedy remembers Sir Harold Evans: ‘A guide and ever-present companion’

Guy Tweedy
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sir Harold Evans (left) sits beside Guy Tweedy in New York on July 24, 2019, the last time the two would see each other. Sir Harold died just over a year later.

Courtesy of Guy Tweedy

I felt Sir Harold Evans was my guardian angel – a guide and ever-present companion.

I first met Harry in New York in 2008, when I was campaigning on behalf of an American thalidomide victim who had fallen on hard times. I had always wanted to meet Harry and thank him for what he had done for the victims in Britain. It was a twist of fate that speeded up the process for me to meet him.

I was at my friend Bernie’s dry cleaning business in Manhattan. I have known him for 15 years and he always showed great interest in how my campaigns were going. When I told him that one of my main goals whilst in New York was to meet Harry Evans, he said, “Sir Harold Evans?” And I said, “Yes, how do you know him?”

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s amazing, he is one of my customers,” Bernie said.

The work of Sir Harold Evans

Sir Harold Evans was a primal force in my grandfather’s life - and in mine, as well

How Sir Harold Evans helped the cause of Canadian thalidomide survivors from behind the scenes

Having already called Harry’s office, I knew he was on his way home, so my plan was to phone Harry and let him know that I was in Manhattan. I hoped he would say: “I live around the corner. Come 'round for a cup of tea and a biscuit.” That’s exactly what happened.

I was amazed at how accessible he was to everybody that came into his life. We became great friends. At the age of 91, he was as eager to help us, as he was when he was the editor of The Sunday Times.

I consider Harry to be the greatest man who ever lived. He was voted the greatest newspaper editor of all time in a 2002 poll of the readers of the British Journalism Review and the Press Gazette – most of them journalists. He worked with energy and passion, challenging the issues before him and translating them into must-read journalism.

A few years ago, I commissioned a portrait of Sir Harry. When I heard the news that Harry had died, I lit a candle next to it.

Harry wrote many great books, two that come to mind are Good Times, Bad Times and his autobiography My Paper Chase. There was also a film made about him: Attacking The Devil. Any would-be journalist should watch this film.

We last saw each other on July 24, 2019, in New York. We spoke about past campaigns, our unresolved campaign against the German government and his plans for the future.

Story continues below advertisement


Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies