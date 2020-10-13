Guy Tweedy remembers Sir Harold Evans: ‘A guide and ever-present companion’

Open this photo in gallery Sir Harold Evans (left) sits beside Guy Tweedy in New York on July 24, 2019, the last time the two would see each other. Sir Harold died just over a year later. Courtesy of Guy Tweedy

I felt Sir Harold Evans was my guardian angel – a guide and ever-present companion.

I first met Harry in New York in 2008, when I was campaigning on behalf of an American thalidomide victim who had fallen on hard times. I had always wanted to meet Harry and thank him for what he had done for the victims in Britain. It was a twist of fate that speeded up the process for me to meet him.

I was at my friend Bernie’s dry cleaning business in Manhattan. I have known him for 15 years and he always showed great interest in how my campaigns were going. When I told him that one of my main goals whilst in New York was to meet Harry Evans, he said, “Sir Harold Evans?” And I said, “Yes, how do you know him?”

“That’s amazing, he is one of my customers,” Bernie said.

Having already called Harry’s office, I knew he was on his way home, so my plan was to phone Harry and let him know that I was in Manhattan. I hoped he would say: “I live around the corner. Come 'round for a cup of tea and a biscuit.” That’s exactly what happened.

I was amazed at how accessible he was to everybody that came into his life. We became great friends. At the age of 91, he was as eager to help us, as he was when he was the editor of The Sunday Times.

I consider Harry to be the greatest man who ever lived. He was voted the greatest newspaper editor of all time in a 2002 poll of the readers of the British Journalism Review and the Press Gazette – most of them journalists. He worked with energy and passion, challenging the issues before him and translating them into must-read journalism.

A few years ago, I commissioned a portrait of Sir Harry. When I heard the news that Harry had died, I lit a candle next to it.

Harry wrote many great books, two that come to mind are Good Times, Bad Times and his autobiography My Paper Chase. There was also a film made about him: Attacking The Devil. Any would-be journalist should watch this film.

We last saw each other on July 24, 2019, in New York. We spoke about past campaigns, our unresolved campaign against the German government and his plans for the future.

