Gyms and beaches to reopen, team sports to resume in Quebec next week

Open this photo in gallery Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, arrives at a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on June 17, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec is announcing that indoor training centres can reopen and team sports will be allowed again as of next Monday.

Deputy education minister Isabelle Charest says public and private beaches can also reopen next week, and lifeguard training classes can resume.

Horacio Arruda, the province’s director of public health, says authorities won’t require people to wear masks when at the gym or playing most team sports, but adds people should maintain a two-metre distance from one another.

Meanwhile, Quebec is reporting another 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 5,298.

Nine of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the other 20 occurred before June 9.

The province is also reporting 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus for a total of 54,263, and says the number of hospitalizations dropped by 28 for a total of 690.

The economy is bouncing back from COVID-19 restrictions but there isn't work for everyone who lost it due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, so his Liberal government is extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by two months. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says that's an easy price for the Liberals to pay for the NDP's support in the minority Parliament. The Canadian Press

