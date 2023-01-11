Skip to main content
Montreal
The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher skates by caps that were thrown onto the ice after Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal for a hat trick during the third period on Dec. 31, 2022, in Washington.Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games with the injury after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3.

He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season.

Montreal’s next game is Thursday against the visiting Predators.

