Haida Gwaii has COVID-19 outbreak with 13 cases, B.C. health officials say

A outbreak of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii has resulted in 13 confirmed cases, which health officials say are all linked to local residents and off-island travel.

It comes amid friction between Indigenous groups on Haida Gwaii and local fishing lodges over the resumption of operations and the potential for spread of COVID-19 from visitors.

Opening of two fishing resorts upsets Haida Gwaii residents

Health officials report 27 news cases and one more death in B.C., for a fatality toll of 191 people.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the Health Ministry and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says an outbreak in Kelowna continues to grow and anyone who may have been exposed needs to monitor themselves closely.

Figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show the Okanagan has had 107 positive tests between July 10 and July 23.

During the same period, 58 people were diagnosed south of the Fraser River, 49 in Vancouver and just four in Richmond.