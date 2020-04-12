 Skip to main content
Halifax area restaurant, Island food producers reach out to those in need

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A popular restaurant in the Halifax area is turning itself into a temporary community kitchen this week to help groups that are providing food for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Canteen in downtown Dartmouth, N.S., is teaming up with the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre and Margaret’s House, run by Feeding Others of Dartmouth Society, and plans to prepare 300-400 meals per week beginning Monday.

Renee Lavallee, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Doug Townsend, says they had been looking for a way to help the community since closing in mid-March and laying off the majority of their 30 employees.

Lavallee says the restaurant was able to retain five workers who will assist in preparing the meals.

She says with the capacity and ability to help, the restaurant will prepare and package meals that will then be delivered by the community organizations.

Lavallee says although details remain to be worked out, The Canteen also hopes to partner with other like-minded businesses to find ways to help support the initiative.

