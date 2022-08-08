Halifax has cancelled 75 bus trips due to a lack of transit staff, and the union representing the drivers says staffing levels will likely get worse before they get better.

City transit union president Shane O’Leary says the cancellation of 75 out of about 3,970 weekday bus trips in Halifax is “unprecedented.”

O’Leary says that more and more bus drivers, accessible van drivers and ferry operators in the city are leaving the profession because the pay has not kept up with the rising cost of living and the work hours are gruelling.

He says it’s typical for many Halifax transit operators to work 60 to 70 hours a week, adding that about 40 transit workers have resigned so far in 2022.

A city spokesperson said in an e-mail that Halifax is actively recruiting new transit operators in hopes of alleviating the worker shortage.

Halifax pays its transit operators $21.45 per hour for training and $22.88 per hour in the first year of work.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

