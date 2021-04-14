 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Halifax cancer researcher Graham Dellaire studies effects of radon gas and arsenic exposure

Keith Doucette
Halifax, Nova Scotia
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A national study led by researchers in Halifax is looking at the effects of radon gas and arsenic exposure on the human body and examining ways the knowledge gained can assist health policy in Canada.

Dr. Graham Dellaire, a professor in Dalhousie University’s department of pathology, is leading a team of experts from across the country in examining the two primary environmental exposure carcinogens that affect people’s risk of getting cancer.

Researchers, Dellaire explained, are hoping their study will help doctors better communicate the risks of arsenic and give patients the desire to have their blood or toenails tested for exposure – just as they would have their cholesterol tested for the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Story continues below advertisement

“They (doctors) could tell you this is your pathology exposures to arsenic and radon and these are the lifestyle choices you can make now to protect yourself,” he said in a recent interview.

Recent studies have indicated that exposure to dangerous amounts of arsenic and radon contributes to 3,500 cases of lung cancer in Canada per year. Dellaire says he hopes his study will help elevate the public’s knowledge of the potential dangers.

“This is completely addressable,” Dellaire said. “People are getting the message on radon but we have not gotten the message on arsenic yet and both of these are avoidable, high-impact carcinogens in our environment.”

Arsenic is in our drinkable water supply, our soil and in shellfish, he said, adding that anyone who lives near a gold mine can be exposed to it because of the effluent that is produced.

Dellaire said arsenic is a particular problem in Atlantic Canada, where many people are on well water. “It’s estimated that 70 per cent of wells are contaminated with higher than what is considered a safe level of 10 parts per billion of arsenic in water,” he said.

The study is looking to build on a previous epidemiological research indicating that the national standard should be lowered to five parts per billion because of the risks of sustained exposure, Dellaire said.

He added that even for someone who doesn’t smoke, arsenic raises the chances of contracting bladder, kidney and prostate cancer, while radon is primarily linked to lung cancer. Radon is attributed as the cause for about 10 per cent of lung cancers in Canada, while arsenic has been linked to between 2 and 3 per cent per cent of lung cancers.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada generally has high radon gas levels because of the country’s geology, which features large deposits of granite containing uranium. The gas from the deposits can seep into the open basements of homes leading to prolonged exposure.

But unlike arsenic levels, which can be measured in people’s toenails up to three months after exposure, Dellaire said there is no equivalent test for detecting levels of radon.

That may be about to change, however, after the research team received over $2 million in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation, which Dellaire said will be used to build a metal-free mass spectrometry facility at the University of Calgary, were study co-lead Aaron Goodarzi is based. The facility will help measure the minute amounts of radioactive lead that are a residual breakdown product of radon exposure.

The lead has a half-life of 22 years and Dellaire said the ability to measure it in blood, urine or tissue samples would provide a look at nearly a lifetime of exposure to radon.

Another portion of the funding will be used to maintain an existing facility in Halifax that measures arsenic and to build a new facility in 2022 to support tumour banking, which is the process of storing tumour and blood samples.

Dellaire said researchers are already looking for signatures in tumour tissue for past arsenic exposure in order to understand the history of various cancers and how they develop.

Story continues below advertisement

“It probably will have an impact on your therapy and how effective your therapy is,” he said of the information gathered from the studies.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies