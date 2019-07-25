 Skip to main content

Canada Halifax hospital to unveil mural of junior hockey player who died of rare heart disease

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Halifax hospital to unveil mural of junior hockey player who died of rare heart disease

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A mural to be unveiled today at Halifax’s QEII Health Sciences Centre will pay tribute to a 16-year-old hockey player who lost his life to a rare, inherited heart disease.

Jordan Boyd was attending a training camp for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan when he collapsed on the ice in August 2013.

His condition wasn’t diagnosed until after his death, when it was determined he had arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past six years, an annual hockey tournament organized in memory of the teen from Bedford, N.S., has raised more than $800,000 for research into inherited heart diseases.

The money has also been used to increase access to automated external defibrillators, portable devices that can deliver an electric shock to the heart to stop an irregular heartbeat following sudden cardiac arrest.

In 2017, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced it would improve first-aid protocols following Jordan’s death.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter