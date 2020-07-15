 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Halifax man alleges racial profiling played role in 2018 arrest while making call in park

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A Halifax man is alleging racial profiling played a role in his arrest and jailing after he and his spouse pulled their vehicle into a park to make a cell phone call in 2018.

Adam LeRue, who is Black, and his wife Kerry Morris, who is white, attempted to bring their complaint before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board today.

The complaint, which involves two Halifax police officers, alleges LeRue alone was targeted with hefty fines for being in the Dingle park’s parking lot after hours on the night of Feb. 12, while others in the area weren’t punished.

Morris is also alleging she was mistreated when police removed her from the couple’s vehicle.

LeRue says he was charged with obstruction of justice and taken to jail, where he suffered overnight as he didn’t have access to a puffer for his asthma.

Lawyers for Const. Brent Woodworth and Const. Kenneth O’Brien argued the board didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the couple’s complaint.

The officers’ lawyers declined comment outside the hearing room.

Dean Stienburg, president of the Halifax Regional Police Association, told reporters the union is confident that if a hearing proceeds the officers’ actions will “be determined to have been appropriate under the circumstances.”

The officers’ lawyers argued before the board that the hearing had to be abandoned because the Halifax police failed to comply with a deadline to submit their findings to the Nova Scotia Police Complaints Commissioner.

LeRue and Morris, as well as the municipality’s lawyer, Katherine Salsman, said it would be unfair to deny the couple a hearing when the police department itself was to blame for the delay.

The three-person board ruled the parties should make submissions during the summer, after which it would issue a written decision on whether the case can proceed.

Related topics

