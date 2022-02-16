A Halifax police car in Halifax on July 2, 2020.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Halifax police have arrested a 78-year-old dentist for allegedly assaulting eight patients.

Police said today in a news release the man has been charged with eight counts of assault in connection with incidents that occurred at numerous locations from the 1970s to 2020.

Investigators arrested the man Tuesday, but police did not release his identity.

Police say he’s scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

They said they received numerous reports in November 2020 about the alleged assaults.

Police are thanking the complainants for coming forward and for their patience over the past 15 months.

