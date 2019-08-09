Halifax police arrest two suspects, search for third after downtown shooting

Police in Halifax have arrested two men and are searching for a third after a 27-year-old man was shot in the city’s downtown.

Officers were called to the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row shortly after 12:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

About 10 minutes later they found and arrested two men; a 26-year-old and a 31-year-old, inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street, where a police dog also found a handgun.

Police say around 1:20 a.m. they were alerted by the QEII Health Sciences Centre that a man had arrived at hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

Investigators are searching for a third suspect.

It’s believed the suspects and the victim are known to each other.

