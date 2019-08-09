 Skip to main content

Canada Halifax police arrest two suspects, search for third after downtown shooting

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Police in Halifax have arrested two men and are searching for a third after a 27-year-old man was shot in the city’s downtown.

Officers were called to the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row shortly after 12:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

About 10 minutes later they found and arrested two men; a 26-year-old and a 31-year-old, inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street, where a police dog also found a handgun.

Police say around 1:20 a.m. they were alerted by the QEII Health Sciences Centre that a man had arrived at hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

Investigators are searching for a third suspect.

It’s believed the suspects and the victim are known to each other.

