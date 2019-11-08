Halifax police charge man in connection with overdose death of university student

Halifax police have charged a 28-year-old Nova Scotia man in connection with the drug overdose death of a university student last year.
Police say Jesse Arthur Simpson of Barrington, N.S., was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.
A statement from Halifax Regional Police says officers responded on Nov. 2, 2018, to a report of a woman requiring medical assistance at an address on the Bedford Highway in Halifax.
Police say 19-year-old Cameron Annette Clairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death was later determined to be the result of a drug overdose.
The statement says investigators, in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, determined there were grounds to lay charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death in relation to Clairmont’s death.
An obituary posted by a Barrington funeral home said Clairmont was born in Yarmouth, N.S., and had just begun studying sociology and anthropology at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax when she died.
“She was excited to be living in the city, finally able to pursue her dreams and goals,” the obituary said. “A budding feminist, Cameron was passionate about fighting the injustices of the world.”
The police statement said the department’s thoughts are with Clairmont’s family and loved ones. “We hope these charges will bring some measure of comfort to them,” it said.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.