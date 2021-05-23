Halifax police charge man with second-degree murder following stabbing

Police in Halifax have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the city on Friday night.
The charge comes after authorities arrested three people at the scene following a call from the 1200 block of Barrington Street.
They say 21-year-old Damien Lamoureux was found in the area with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he died about three hours later.
Authorities ruled Lamoureux’s cause of death a homicide after an autopsy.
Mitchell William Coles, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder while the other two people originally taken into custody were released without charges on Saturday.
They say they don’t believe this is a random incident and are asking anyone with information to call police.
