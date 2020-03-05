 Skip to main content

Halifax police issue warning after highly potent synthetic opioid seized in drug trafficking investigation

The Canadian Press

Halifax police are warning the public about a highly potent synthetic opioid seized in a drug trafficking investigation in the city last month.

Police say they searched a home on Dentith Road on Feb. 12 and turned up about 1,900 pills that couldn’t be identified.

The drugs were sent to Health Canada for an analysis that identified the tablets as isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid stronger than fentanyl.

Police say it’s the first such seizure of the drug in Halifax.

The seized pills are a white triangle shape with an “M” scored on one side and an “8” on the other, and police say their appearance may lead people to believe they are consuming a different drug.

Police warn that given the drug’s potency, a user may need several doses of naloxone to counter an overdose. They are urging anyone who consumes it to seek immediate medical assistance.

