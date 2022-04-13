Police said Wednesday an 11-year-old girl was in hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening after being hit by a bullet in a Halifax home the night before.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said in an e-mail that the girl was inside the west-end home when someone shot at it, but investigators do not believe she was the target.

At around 9:20 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue. Officers on scene found the wounded child and she was transported to hospital.

MacLeod would not confirm whether the girl was in her own home when she was shot. He said there is no information about a possible suspect, and he could not provide further details about the shooting.

Police are urging the community to share anything they may know about the shooting.

“Even the slightest amount of information that anyone brings forward can have an impact on an investigation,” MacLeod said.

Investigators were expected to remain on the scene throughout the day Wednesday, and MacLeod said residents can “expect to see enforcement as necessary” in the community related to the incident.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.