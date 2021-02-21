Halifax police say death of crash victim was a homicide

Halifax police say a 25-year-old man who was shot has died following a single vehicle crash on Saturday.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say the man was from Dartmouth, N.S., and an autopsy has confirmed his death as a homicide.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they responded to a “weapons call” after a car crashed into a utility pole in the Dartmouth neighbourhood of Woodlawn shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find the driver unconscious with life-threatening injuries.

Police still haven’t said whether the victim was shot before or after the crash.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.