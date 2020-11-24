 Skip to main content
Halifax regional council approves three projects for federal housing program

Michael Tutton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Mayor Mike Savage in Halifax on Oct. 3, 2016.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Halifax regional council has endorsed three projects that would create a total of 52 rooms with federal funding, as the city faces rising levels of homelessness and worries over evictions of low-income tenants.

Council voted today in favour of proposals from the Mi’kmaq Native Friendship Centre, Adsum Women and Children and the North End Community Health Association to receive $8.7 million of funding provided for Halifax through the rapid housing initiative.

The money is part of a $1-billion, short-term initiative by the federal government to help cities and housing providers buy properties and turn them quickly into affordable units.

Story continues below advertisement

Advocacy groups in Halifax have warned of a growing housing crisis as low-income tenants are evicted to make way for renovations and recent estimates put the city’s homeless population at 477 – more than double the figure a year ago.

In a unanimous vote, council approved the three proposals for the new units, with some members noting staff had evaluated 12 submissions asking for more than $38 million in proposed construction.

Mayor Mike Savage said during the meeting that while the new units are just a portion of what’s needed to house the city’s poor, “it’s going to make a big difference.”

