Halifax Water issues precautionary boil water advisory after main break affecting 3,500 clients

Officials say they hope to see a precautionary boil water advisory impacting about 3,500 customers in several Halifax-area communities lifted as of Monday.

Halifax Water issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Friday when a 24-inch diameter water line broke twice, resulting in the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual in the water.

James Campbell, a spokesman for the utility, says the measure is very much a precaution.

“There’s no actual indication that there’s anything wrong with the water, we have no indication of that at all other than the minor reduction of chlorine in that neighbourhood,” Campbell said.

Tests will conducted Saturday and Sunday, with officials hoping to have the order lifted on Monday, Campbell said.

The authority says the area affected is along Cobequid Road, from Glendale Drive outbound towards Fall River.

The advisory is for the communities of Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and Lower Sackville.

It says residents should boil all water for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity requiring human consumption.

The advisory adds that customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired, hopefully by noon.

Nova Scotia Environment is continuing to monitor the water quality, and Halifax Water, Nova Scotia Environment, and the Medical Officer of Health are said to be working in close consultation.

