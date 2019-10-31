 Skip to main content

Canada

#Halloweengate: Quebec towns split as some opt to delay trick-or-treating until Friday due to weather

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The move by some Quebec towns to ask trick-or-treaters to hold off until the day after Halloween is proving to be a divisive one, with the debate raging on social media under the hashtag #Halloweengate.

Communities began making the abrupt call Wednesday as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and high winds for this evening.

It culminated with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeting that the nasty forecast was enough to ask parents and kids to wait one night to collect their candy.

Some parents in the province say they’re happy to stay indoors given the unpredictable weather, while others have compared moving the annual candy haul to sacrilege.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault steered clear of the discord, telling reporters he’d let municipalities decide how to deal with the matter.

Meantime, a small community in neighbouring may hold its Halloween celebrations indoors, with CTV reporting that a local business owner in Petitcodiac has offered her dance studio as a dry refuge for trick-or-treaters.

