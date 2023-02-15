The Halton District School Board will ask school councils and community members for input on a new policy that includes staff dress codes amid continuing controversy over an educator seen wearing large prosthetic breasts.

At a meeting Wednesday night, Curtis Ennis, the board’s director of education, told trustees that he was working on a “professionalism policy” for educators and other staff.

“We are making good progress in the development of this draft policy,” said Mr. Ennis, who was interrupted by audience members.

The Halton school board, west of Toronto, has faced widespread media attention and concern from some parents after images surfaced on social media this school year of a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School wearing large prosthetic breasts, which are covered by clothing, while standing with students in a classroom.

It has also led to protests outside the school.

Mr. Ennis and senior staff had been reluctant to issue a dress code for teachers and school staff. They believed it would conflict with the board’s position on equity and human rights. The board has a dress code for students.

Trustees passed a motion last month that the director develop a “professionalism policy” that includes a dress code for staff.

The policy is expected by March 1.

On Wednesday, Mr. Ennis provided a short update to trustees. It is unclear if students will be consulted in the development of the new policy.

Earlier in the meeting, Rishi Bandhu, who has a child attending Oakville Trafalgar, told trustees that the student dress code could have applied in this situation.

“Why are we going through this process? It’s unnecessary,” Mr. Bandhu said.