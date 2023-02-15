Andrea Horwath in June, 2022. Ms. Horwath resigned her Hamilton Centre seat to successfully run for mayor of that city.Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called a byelection for next month to fill the Hamilton seat left vacant by former NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

Horwath resigned her Hamilton Centre seat to successfully run for mayor of that city.

The byelection is set to take place March 16.

The NDP’s candidate is community organizer Sarah Jama, who is the executive director of the Disability Justice Network of Ontario.

Running for the Liberals is Deirdre Pike, a justice and outreach consultant for the Anglican Diocese of Niagara and an LGBTQ training facilitator, who stood as the party’s candidate in the riding in the 2018 election.

The Progressive Conservative candidate is Peter Wiesner, a police officer.