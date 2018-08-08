Hamilton paramedics fired amid accusations they failed to help dying Good Samaritan, union says

Already facing criminal charges, two Hamilton paramedics alleged to have dismissed the fatal injuries of a Good Samaritan shooting victim have now been fired, according to their union president.

Steven Snively, 53, of Hamilton and Christopher Marchant, 29, of Whitby, Ont., received notice on Wednesday that they would be terminated from the Hamilton Paramedic Service, said Mario Posteraro, head of OPSEU Local 256.

The pair was criminally charged last week with failure to provide the necessaries of life, in relation to the death of 19-year-old Yosif al-Hasnawi on Dec. 2, 2017.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, was shot and killed in Hamilton last December as he tried to break up a fight, police said.

Mr. al-Hasnawi, a Brock University student, had just left the Al-Moustafa Islamic Centre in downtown Hamilton when he saw two younger men allegedly accosting an older man. He intervened and was shot in the stomach.

His younger brother ran to a nearby store to call 911 – but when paramedics arrived, witnesses said they dismissed the teen’s pain and accused him of acting.

Amin al-Tahir, director of the Al-Moustafa Islamic Centre, where Mr. al-Hasnawi had been attending a celebration with his family that evening, said the paramedics insisted the teen had been shot by a pellet gun and was fine.

When the ambulance did finally pull away, Mr. Al-Tahir said its sirens were not activated. The 19-year-old was taken to St. Joseph’s Healthcare, even though the city’s lead trauma centre (where gunshot victims are typically treated) is Hamilton General Hospital. He was pronounced dead that night.

Two men – Dale Burningsky King, 19, and James Matheson, 20 – have been charged in connection with his death.

But the community also called for an investigation into the emergency care provided that night. In order to ensure an independent and impartial investigation, Hamilton Police asked the Niagara Regional Police Service to lead the probe.

In addition to the criminal investigation, the city launched an internal review. On Wednesday, acting chief of Hamilton Paramedic Service Russell Crocker confirmed that their investigation has concluded, but wouldn’t comment on the status of Mr. Snively or Mr. Marchant’s employment.

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care also opened an investigation under the Ambulance Act. They said on Wednesday that their probe is continuing.

Mr. Snively and Mr. Marchant were released on a promise to appear in court. They will return to court in Hamilton on Sept. 11.