Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, was shot and killed in Hamilton in December 2017 as he tried to break up a fight, police said.AL-MOSTAFA ISLAMIC CENTRE PHOTO/Handout

Two paramedics in Hamilton, Ont., have received an 18-month conditional sentence for their role in the death of a teenager who died of a gunshot wound after receiving inadequate medical care.

Steven Snively, 56, and Christopher Marchant, 33, were found guilty last year of failing to provide the necessaries of life to Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The 19-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when the two paramedics were called to his aid on Dec. 2, 2017. But because they erroneously assumed he’d been shot with a BB gun, they took their time getting him to hospital, where he ultimately died of massive internal bleeding.

In his sentencing decision Tuesday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Harrison Arrell said the two men’s actions were “a marked departure from what should have been expected from reasonably trained primary care paramedics, such as the accused were.”

Justice Arrell acknowledged that the paramedics’ erroneous belief that the wound was non-penetrating and from a BB gun “may have been honestly held – but such a belief ... was objectively not reasonable held.”

He found that bias and groupthink distorted their decision making, and that while their moral blameworthiness is high as a result, they still did not cause the fatal injuries or intend to treat him negligently.

He cited expert testimony from an emergency physician during trial, who said that had Mr. Al-Hasnawi been shot in the lobby of a trauma hospital and received care within 15 minutes, he still would’ve only had a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Justice Arrell said that Mr. Al-Hasnawi’s family has struggled since his death, and that it has had broader ripple effects as well.

Amin Altahir, director of the Al-Moustafa Islamic Centre in Hamilton, provided a community impact statement in the case.

“He speaks of how this incident has shaken their confidence that they are safe in Canadian society, and has added to their stress level,” Justice Arrell said. “How it has increased their perception of racial inequities between Muslims and the rest of the community, and added to their feelings of discrimination in Hamilton, and indeed, the rest of the country.”

Mr. Snively and Mr. Marchant will serve the first six months of their sentence at home, leaving only for medical emergencies or pre-approved appointments. They will abide by a curfew for the remaining 12 months, and complete 150 hours of community service.

Both were fired from their paramedic jobs in 2018. In the years since, Mr. Snively found new employment as a loss prevention officer, Justice Arrell said, but was fired after his conviction. Mr. Marchant has been unemployed since, save for some occasional part-time construction work.

“Given the publicity surrounding this case, it is inconceivable that this court could conclude the paramedic community and paramedic services throughout the country are not fully cognizant of the circumstances surrounding this case and its ramifications,” Justice Arrell said.

