Hamilton police arrest man following anti-Muslim hate crime, Trudeau condemns behaviour

Open this photo in gallery Hamilton police say the accused uttered threats towards the victims while using slurs targeting the Muslim community. J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Police say they’ve arrested a 40-year-old man from Hamilton for an alleged hate crime in Ancaster, Ont.

He’s been charged with three counts of uttering death threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with probation.

He’s is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say a mother and daughter were walking through a plaza parking lot on Monday night when a vehicle pulling out of a parking spot almost struck one of them.

Investigators say the accused uttered threats towards the victims while using slurs targeting the Muslim community.

They say the victims ran across the street and hid behind some bushes and when the accused found them he threatened to kill them.

One of the victims ran screaming for help and witnesses intervened as the suspect fled the area.

Police say the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about it on Tuesday night, saying he strongly condemns “this violent, hateful, and abhorrent behaviour.”