Hamilton police chief apologizes to LGBTQ community for comments made during radio interview



The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hamilton’s police chief has apologized for comments he made on the radio this week that caused uproar among the LGBTQ community.

Chief Eric Girt spoke to CHML radio host Bill Kelly about tension between the police force and Hamilton’s gay community, which has escalated following criticism of the police force’s response to violence at a Pride event.

Girt was asked about repairing relations with the community and he responded by saying how Hamilton police had received complaints years ago from families about sex in public washrooms.

He said that police have to respond “collaboratively” by respecting two consenting adults, but acknowledging that they can’t have sex in a public place.

Cameron Kroetsch, an LGBTQ advocate in Hamilton, says Girt’s comments suggest that the gay community is a danger to families and kids.

Girt says in a statement that he meant to illustrate “legislative change,” but says he understands the impact of his words and he apologizes to the LGBTQ community.

