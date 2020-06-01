 Skip to main content
Hamilton police make arrest in connection with death of 44-year-old man

The Canadian Press

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police say they responded to reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday night, and the victim – a 44-year-old man – was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

They say witnesses were co-operative and officers were able to access various pieces of video surveillance, leading to the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect.

He appeared in court Monday morning and his next appearance will be on June 9 via video.

Based on the evidence, investigators say there was premeditation involved in the crime and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Hamilton police say they are not searching for anyone else in relation to this case.

